Rs 24.3 lakh sanctioned for Budameru Diversion Regulator

Vijayawada: The State government has granted administrative approval for Rs 24.3 lakh to support the Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of Budameru Diversion Regulator, located in Velagaleru village of G Konduru mandal in NTR district, for the financial year 2025-26. Water Resources Department Special Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued GO Rt No 615 on Friday to formalise this decision. This approval comes in response to a proposal submitted by the Chief Engineer of Krishna Delta System (KDS) in Vijayawada, requesting authorisation for maintenance work under the appropriate budget category.

After reviewing the proposal, the government approved funds with certain conditions, including the verification of the accuracy of the estimate, as well as the provisions and quantities outlined in the proposal. The Chief Engineer of KDS has been instructed to take the necessary steps to carry out the approved maintenance work.