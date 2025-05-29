Rs 24.62 cr sanctioned for road works

Rajamahendravaram: A sum of Rs 24.62 crore has been sanctioned through NABARD for the development of roads in East Godavari district, covering 13 specific projects.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by district collector P Prasanthi, the funds have been allocated for construction and repair works covering a total of 38.61 kilometres across seven constituencies in the district.

In Anaparthi constituency, Rs 3.20 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction of the Marripudi–RB Patnam road in Rangampeta mandal and the Duppalapudi–Kapavaram road in Anaparthi mandal.

In Rajahmundry Rural constituency, Rs 3.30 crore have been allocated for road works from Kathethu bathing ghat in Rajahmundry Rural mandal and roads in Jerugupadu, Kadiyam, K Savaram, and Madhavarayudupalem villages in Kadiyam mandal.

In Rajanagaram constituency, Rs 3.25 crore has been allotted for a 3.05 kms stretch up to Purushottamapatnam in Seethanagaram mandal. In Gokavaram mandal, Rs 1.50 crore has been sanctioned for 2.80 kms of road up to R Yerrapalem.

Gopalapuram constituency will receive Rs 3.30 crore for road development between Chodavaram–Gundepalli and Kancherlagudem–Sanjeevapuram in Nallajerla mandal. In the Kovvur constituency, RS 2.70 crore has been granted for the construction of the BT road from Penakanametta to Kumaradevaram in the Kovvur mandal.

In the Nidadavole constituency, Rs 7.37 crore have been sanctioned for various road works, including Paidimarru–Satyavada in Undrajavaram mandal, Kanuru–Nadupalli Kota in Peravali mandal, and Singavaram–Nandamuru in Nidadavole mandal, along with Kapavaram–Kothapalli Agraharam in Peravali mandal.

The funds are part of the government’s initiative to strengthen rural connectivity and infrastructure through NABARD assistance, with works expected to begin shortly across the approved locations, the collector stated.