Rs 26 L cr investment to create 25 lakh jobs: Satya Prasad

Anakapalli: Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said that a massive Rs 26 lakh crore will be invested in the State, paving the way for the creation of 25 lakh employment opportunities.

The Revenue Minister along with Excise and district in-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Anakapalli Member of Parliament CM Ramesh inaugurated a series of development programmes here on Monday, highlighting the government’s focus on development and social welfare.

The Ministers visited the newly established RDO office at Addaroad junction, marking a significant step towards strengthening revenue administration. Later, they inaugurated a hostel building at the Nakkapalli Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School, constructed with RMSA funds worth Rs 3.44 crore. It aimed at improving educational infrastructure for girls.

The Ministers joined the students in performing the traditional Dhimsa dance and congratulated students who excelled in academics and extracurricular activities.

The Upmaka village secretariat, built at a cost of Rs 35 lakh under MGNREGS, was inaugurated on the occasion.

The Ministers later launched a major welfare initiative by inaugurating distribution of 2,628 bicycles to Class X students in the constituency. They also participated in a land title passbook distribution programme and handed over passbooks to beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, Satya Prasad said that the NDA government is making all efforts to develop regions that were neglected after state bifurcation. He remarked that development had regressed by nearly 30 years during the previous government’s tenure.

Highlighting the reform-oriented governance of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Revenue Minister said that the government has successfully implemented 18 major programmes in its first 18 months. He added that investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore are in the pipeline for an accelerated development of North Andhra.

Speaking on the occasion, Excise Minister Ravindra said that issues arising from the previous government’s unscientific district bifurcation have been resolved and streamlined with the rejig of 28 districts. He emphasised that the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport will serve as a major growth trajectory for the region.

Home Minister Anitha said that the Payakaraopeta constituency is witnessing rapid industrial growth. She described the current year as a landmark year for revenue reforms. MP Ramesh expressed confidence that the region would witness accelerated development under the double-engine government, assuring that ample employment opportunities would be created for local youth.