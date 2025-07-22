Rs 489.28 cr sanctioned for Muktyala LIS

Vijayawada: The state government has sanctioned Rs 489.28 crore for Muktyala Lift Irrigation Scheme, which has been pending for a long time in Jaggaiahpet assembly constituency. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Monday extended his heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu for sanction of funds.

The long-pending dream of the farmers is set to become a reality due to the determined efforts of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni). As part of the election promise to resolve irrigation and drinking water issues, MP Sivanath, in coordination with Jaggaiahpet MLA Sriram Rajagopal and TDP district president Nettem Raghuram, has consistently pursued the matter. His continuous efforts have finally brought hope to the farmers in the Jaggaiahpet constituency, who are struggling due to irrigation water shortages. The Muktyala Lift Irrigation Scheme will benefit thousands of farmers and will irrigate 38,627 acres of agricultural land.

During the recent election campaign, local leaders and farmers shared their concerns with Kesineni Sivanath, highlighting the problems due to shortage of irrigation water. After being elected as MP, Sivanath met Chief Minister Naidu and Minister Ramanaidu several times requesting for sanction of funds. Finally, the government responded positively and sanctioned Rs 489.28 crore for the project, issuing formal orders. MP Kesineni Sivanath thanked both CM and minister for water resources.