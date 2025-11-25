  1. Home
Rs 6,000 cr shipyard unit to come up in Machilipatnam

  25 Nov 2025 7:49 AM IST
Minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao and others participating in the launch of road development work at Ghantalammapalem of Machilipatnam Rural Mandal in Krishna district on Monday

Vijayawada: Minister for mines and geology and excise Kollu Ravindra revealed that Goa Shipyard Limited has agreed to set up a major shipyard unit in Machilipatnam with an investment of Rs.6,000 crore. He said the construction of the Machilipatnam Port is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed by 2026.

The minister laid the foundation stone on Monday for road development works worth Rs 75 lakh, funded by Nabard, from Sultalnagar to SN Gollapalem at Ghantalammapalem village under Machilipatnam mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Ravindra said that the establishment of the shipyard would further enhance the region’s industrial landscape and generate large-scale employment. He announced that a handloom industry cluster with Rs.40 crore is planned around Machilipatnam, along with a new chemical factory to boost local economic activity.

Further, Ravindra also revealed plans to upgrade the Machilipatnam–Vijayawada National Highway into a six-lane corridor, ensuring better connectivity and faster industrial growth.

Highlighting the state government’s commitment to rural development, Ravindra said that significant efforts are being made to improve infrastructure in villages. He said that the recent Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam has attracted investment worth around Rs 13.5 lakh crore to Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to create employment for nearly 18 lakh youth across the state.

He added that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, steps are being taken to provide safe drinking water to every household in Ghantalammapalem soon.

APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Machilipatnam Agriculture Market Yard chairman Kunchhe Durga Prasad alias Nani, former MPP Kagita Venkateswara Rao, Grandhralaya Samstha former chairman Gorrepati Gopichand and other local leaders participated in the programme.

