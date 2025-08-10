Rs 75 cr infrastructure boost for SC/ST colonies in Chittoor

Chittoor: Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar has called on tribal families to ensure that all children receive proper education. He participated as the chief guest in the World Adivasi Day celebrations on Saturday. Speaking after paying floral tributes to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, the Collector said that tribal communities still face multiple challenges, including poor road and electricity access, low literacy rates, and lack of digital facilities.

He said the district has about 60,000 tribals in nearly 600 habitations, and Rs 75 crore is being spent on improving infrastructure in SC/ST colonies. For the first time in Chittoor, under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act (ROFR) Act 2006, 50 beneficiaries in Thumbapalyam village, Bangarupalem mandal, were granted fishing rights in forest ponds, benefiting tribal fisher families. He urged tribals to directly approach his office with grievances and make full use of educational and hostel facilities. In Somala mandal’s Mucchu Kalva, 22 Yanadi families received land title passbooks for 20 acres.

Joint Collector G Vidyadhari urged tribals to utilise all state and central schemes and apply for housing titles through village secretariats. Padel praised the historic role of tribals in Alluri’s fight against the British and encouraged sending children to school. Mayor S Amuda highlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s welfare and infrastructure projects in tribal areas.

During the event, the SC Corporation provided Rs 2,20,292 to three beneficiaries for farm borewell electrification. The Tribal Welfare Department also distributed land ownership documents for 19.99 acres to 22 beneficiaries under the ROFR Act. Cultural performances by girls from the tribal gurukul school enthralled the audience. District officials including tribal welfare and empowerment officer S Murthy, tribal leaders, teachers, and students attended the celebrations.