Rs 8 cr credited into accounts of Jagananna Thodu beneficiaries

Rajamahendravaram: Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector Sumit Kumar informed that the state government has released financial assistance of Rs 8.32 crore to 7,862 beneficiaries of the Jagananna Thodu scheme (JTS). He said that Rs 7, 41, 952 interest is being deposited to 3,910 traditional traders. The 8th instalment of the financial aid and interest was released from the CM camp office, Tadepalli on Thursday.

Sumit Kumar and Paderu MLA K Bhagya Lakshmi participated in the district-level programme.

DRDA PD V Murali, Panchayat Raj District Engineer K Lavanya Kumar, Velugu staff, beneficiaries, and others were present.