Rs 8,700 cr to be spent for resolving water problem in Chittoor: Minister

Chittoor : Stage has been set for providing drinking water to all the houses in the district under watergrid scheme though pipes with an outlay of Rs 8,700 crore, according to Minister for Energy, Forest, Mines and Technology Peddyreddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The NABARD has accorded administrative sanction for allotting the required budget and tenders would be called shortly for the project, he added. The Minister inaugurated additional classrooms for Gudur GovernmentHigh School, Punganur mandal with an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh under Nadu Nedu scheme on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has gave his green signal for resolving the chronic drinking water problem of the district.

He assured the project would be completed within two years. He reiterated that the development of the hospitals would be taken in the third phase under Nadu Nedu programme.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, District Collector M Hari Narayanan, YSRCP leaders P Ashok Kumar, Naga Bhushanam, Madanapalli DRO Murali and DEO Purushottam were present.