Rs 8.8 lakh sanctioned for Tatapudi pumping house repair works

Kapileswarapuram (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district): District Collector Himanshu Shukla has sanctioned Rs 8.80 lakh for the repair works of Tatapudi pumping scheme at Kapileswarapuram of Konaseema district.

He said that there are seven vertical turbine pumps with 125 horsepower capacity in Tatapudi pumping house and each pump has the capacity to pump 16.50 cusecs of water.

He informed that additional irrigation water is being supplied to 6,000 acres of ayacut under East Godavari canal by lifting water from Gautami river. "In order to ensure release of water for 6,000 acres, I sanctioned funds to take the repairs. During Covid-19, pumps and motors were damaged," he added. The Irrigation department engineers of the project took up the repair works on a war-footing basis.