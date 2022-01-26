Rs 9 crore sanctioned for tourism development

Kurnool: Joint Collector Srinivasulu said that the government was making special efforts to develop tourism in the district.

The National Tourism Day was organised on a grand manner here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the government was launching various initiatives to promote tourism. It has sanctioned Rs nine crore for developing various tourist spots across the district. A restaurant park would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore at Maddileti Swamy temple near RS Rangapuram village in Bethamcherla mandal. Another Rs 2 crore would be utilised to construct Birla Swargam Caves at KK Kottala.Similarly, the Valmiki caves at Boyavandlapalle village in Peapully mandal would be developed with a cost of Rs 2 crore. A sum of Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for developing a restaurant, park and boating facility at Venkatapura Lake in Dhone mandal. As the funds have already been sanctioned, tenders are likely to be invited within a short span.

Srinivasulu said that the Kurnool district has several tourist attractons like, Konda Reddy Burju, Belum Caves, Srisailam, Mahanandi, Ahobilam, Yaanti, Mantralayam, Kethaaram ancient paintings, Sangameswaram, Kolanu Bharathi, Dr YSR Smriti Vanam, Urukunda, LR Darga, Sunkesula Dam, Archeology Museum, Nagara Vanam (city forest park), Maddilety Swamy temple and several others. He suggested to the students to visit the tourist places and know their importance.

He called upon the people and people's representatives to join hands in developing the tourism in the district. Later one Bala Narasimhulu, son of a freedom fighter Vadde Obanna, was felicitated with a shawl and memento. Prizes were also distributed to students who took part in quiz. A rally was also taken out from Municipal High School to Konda Reddy fort.

Tourism department officer Venkateswarulu, KVR Junior College for Women Principal Indira Shanti and students of Town Model Junior College were present.