Rs 91.75 lakh incentives released for national sports winners

Vijayawada: The state government released Rs 91.75 lakh in sports incentives to athletes who won medals at the 38th National Games.

Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority (Saap) chairman Anumini Ravi Naidu announced here on Monday that this timely release of funds will significantly boost the morale of the victorious athletes.

The 38th National Games took place in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14. Among the participants from Andhra Pradesh, 15 athletes secured victories, making them eligible for these incentives.

Ravi Naidu expressed his delight at the release of these funds, stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu consistently demonstrates his commitment to sports and athletes. He affirmed that the coalition government is dedicated to strengthening sports in the state and supporting its athletes.

On behalf of the athletes and SAAP, Naidu extended special gratitude to CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, minister Nara Lokesh, and the entire Cabinet for their efforts in facilitating the release of these incentives.