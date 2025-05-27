Rs 92 cr sanctioned for Dalit business units in Chittoor, Tirupati

Tirupati: State Madiga Corporation Chairperson Dr Undavalli Sridevi said that dalits are witnessing comprehensive development under the NDA-led government in the State. During her visit to Chittoor district on Monday, she addressed a press conference at the local SC Corporation office, accompanied by district Social Welfare and Empowerment Officer G Chinnaiah,

Sridevi emphasised that both Madigas and Malas, two major Dalit communities have been progressing economically and socially through loans and support provided by the SC Corporation in Chittoor. She revealed that a total of 2,221 business units had been sanctioned with a financial outlay of Rs.92 crore, including 954 units in Chittoor district and 1,267 in Tirupati district. Additionally, she noted that there are currently 117 shops operated through the SC Corporation in Chittoor.

Highlighting past government efforts, Sridevi pointed out that between 2014 and 2019, the state allocated Rs.40,000 crore for Dalit welfare from a total budget of Rs.7.5 lakh crore. During N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure as Chief Minister, from 2015 to 2018, the district saw an investment of Rs.242 crore that helped create employment opportunities for around four lakh youth through various initiatives.

She acknowledged former minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts in laying over 4,000 kilometers of CC roads, with a significant portion constructed in Dalit-dominated villages during his previous tenure as minister for rural development.

Dr Sridevi also addressed the SC sub-categorisation, stating that it was carried out with the vision of equitable development for both Madigas and Malas, based on population proportions. She added that the Madiga community, in particular, has welcomed the move, viewing it as a long-awaited step towards inclusive growth.