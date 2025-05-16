Rs15 cr CSR funds for tanks renovation

Vizianagaram: The district administration is going to desilt and face lift around 40 water tanks tanks. For this job around Rs15 crores of funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds are going to be allotted on Thursday.

Collector Dr. B R Ambedkar has directed the preparation of a comprehensive plan for the restoration of 40 irrigation tanks in the Champavathi river basin using CSR funds. The restoration works will be undertaken by Dhan Foundation, supported by CSR funds from Axis Bank, he informed. The proposal has already been submitted to the district administration, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed within a week, following which the works will commence.

Collector held a meeting with officials from various government departments and representatives from Dhan Foundation. He stated that Dhan Foundation has come forward to take up restoration and development works of 40 tanks spread across Nellimarla, Garividi, Gurlah, and Merakamudidam mandals in the Champavathi river basin.

The project, which will be implemented over a period of five years, is estimated to cost around Rs 15 cr. As part of the first phase, silt removal, strengthening of tank bunds, plantation drives, and construction of check dams will be carried out. The works will be executed under the supervision of the respective Water User Associations of the tanks.

The Collector instructed officials to inspect the selected tanks and prepare detailed development plans accordingly. Dhan Foundation representatives Anil, Lokesh, and Ramkumar provided an overview of their organization and the upcoming project. They informed that out of 235 villages in the four selected mandals, 168 falls within the Champavathi river basin, and 40 villages have been shortlisted for the first phase of implementation.

The meeting was attended by CPO P. Balaji, ZP CEO B VSatyanarayana, and DWMA PD Sharadadevi.