RSC seeks support for Sangameswaram, Sidheswar bridge-cum-barrage project

Tirupati: Following the call given by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee (RSC) which is fighting for Sangameswaram-Sidheswar Bridge-cum-Barrage across Krishna river, RSC member P Naveen Kumar Reddy met the ruling party leaders here on Sunday seeking their support for the construction of bridge-cum-barrage across river Krishna at Kothapalli in Nandyal district instead of a bridge planned by the Centre's National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI).

Naveen submitted a representation seeking support to Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Kalahasti MLA B Madhusudhana Reddy and also Rajampeta MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy to press the Centre for bridge-cum-barrage for improving irrigation and drinking water facilities in the backward Rayalaseema.





Later, speaking to the media, Naveen Kumar Reddy said that it is high time that all the political leaders should unite setting aside their party affiliations for the sake of the backward region and added that he also wanted them to come out openly opposing the Centre for supporting Karnataka to construct Upper Bhadra project which would adversely affect Rayalaseema getting adequate waters for irrigation and drinking water.

He said the leaders positively responded and assured to take the issue to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.