RSVP moving ahead with social consciousness: Vice Chancellor Prof V Muralidhara Sharma

Tirupati: Social consciousness has been always high on RSVP's agenda, stated Vice-Chancellor Prof V Muralidhara Sharma. Addressing the media here on Saturday, the V-C explained various programmes being organised in the Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (RSVP) in the next one week. Sanskrit students' talent festival, convocation, annual day and hostel day will be held during January 28 to February 4.



The convocation will be organised on February 2 in which four eminent scholars – R Sundararama Vajapeyaji, Prof Samudrala Venkata Rangaramanujacharyulu, Prof A Haridasa Bhat and Prof Sripada Subrahmanyam will be honoured with Mahamahopadhyaya while Prof Bethavolu Ramabrahmam, Vidwan Janardhan Hegde, Dr HR Viswasa and Prof P Madhusudan will get Vachaspati.

He added that the 14th All India Sanskrit Students Talent Festival will be held from January 28 to 31. This will provide a platform for students to showcase their skills and talents in literary and cultural spheres. It will be attended by about 400 students from 30 Sanskrit institutions across the country. Competitions will be held in 13 literary and five cultural events. RSVP has been getting the overall champion shield for the last five years, he mentioned.

RSVP, Sanskrit Bharati – Bengaluru, Sanskrit Samvardhan Pratishtan – New Delhi will jointly conduct a book exhibition during the four days which will offer discount up to 70 per cent on various books. Vidyapeetha Chancellor N Gopala Swamy, Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Sachidananda Joshi and Padma Shri awardee C Krishna Sastry will participate in these programmes.

Prof Sarma said that the annual day and hostel day of the institution will be conducted on February 3 and 4 respectively. The Secretary of Maharshi Sandeepani Rashtirya Vedavidya Pratishtan, Ujjain, Prof Virupaksha V Jaddipal will take part in these celebrations. The deemed University will become Central University with the name 'National Sanskrit University' in February itself.

It has been organising free yoga training and Sanskrit learning classes in a big way for the benefit of the society. RSVP Professors C Raghavan, S Muralidhara Rao, Ranganathan, Niranjan Mishra and S Dakshinamurthy Sarma were present.