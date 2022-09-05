RTC bus struck in flood water at Donekal in Anantapur, no casualties

Amid heavy rains in the Anantapur district, the streams and ponds are overflowing. Meanwhile, the RTC bus got stuck in the Donekal stream while going from Gutti to Bellary in the wake of the rains. There were 30 passengers inside the bus when it was in the water.



However, when the locals noticed that the bus was stuck in the river, they immediately got alerted and pulled the bus out with the help of a tractor and averting a major accident. The passengers breathed a sigh of relief.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues in Uravakonda, Vidapanakallu, and Beluguppa mandals of the Anantapur district. Due to heavy rain, the local rivers are overflowing. Donekal, Rayampally, Undabanda, and R. Kottala streams were overflowing disrupting vehicular traffic.