RTC buses turn into death-traps

Visakhapatnam: For many, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses used to be the most preferred mode of transport when it comes to safe travel.

However, outdated vehicles, lack of proper maintenance and rash driving and negligence of the staff have been taking a toll these days. Given the number of accidents that have happened in Visakhapatnam in recent times, what was once considered to be safe has become a cause for concern to the police, RTC officials and passengers. So far this year, 11 persons were run over by the RTC buses in different accidents. Among the fatal accidents, 11 cases were registered and an equal count of deaths was reported.

In addition, 17 non-fatal cases were registered against the corporation and 24 persons were injured in them.

Rash driving of the RTC drivers, especially along the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) road in Visakhapatnam, has become a worrying factor for the pedestrians as well as the motorists.

Among the list of vehicles that cause more accidents, RTC buses stand next to the two-wheelers, four-wheelers and lorries.

In a recent accident, a woman died on the spot at Vepagunta junction as she was hit by an RTC bus. Expressing ire at the driver, her relatives and locals staged a protest keeping the dead body on the road, bringing traffic to a standstill for hours.

A few days ago, an RTC bus had to be halted near Convent junction after a major fire broke out when it was on the move. Fortunately, the passengers were evacuated safely from the bus by the driver and no one was injured in the incident as the bus went up in flames.

A series of such incidents have eventually dimmed the confidence level of the public on RTC bus service and its safety has now become a question mark.

Keeping the rising number of accidents due to RTC buses in view, City Police Commissioner CH. Srikanth considers corrective steps. "The recent statistics are indeed disturbing. A letter will be sent to the APSRTC authorities asking them to look into the recurring problem, come up with concrete measures to prevent accidents and make the public transport safer for the people," the Commissioner of Police says.

Even with the presence of expert drivers, technical support and required mechanisms, the RTC buses have become prone to accidents in recent days owing to negligence and other lacunae. However, by considering serious measures, it would not take much time for the corporation to fall back on track.