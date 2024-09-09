RTC to purchase 1,400 new buses

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will purchase 1,400 new buses to enhance the quality of services provided to the public.

State Minister for Sports and Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announced that 600 buses have already been procured, with the remaining buses expected to be available within the next three months.

On Sunday, the Minister inaugurated 22 new buses for various depots in the united East and West Godavari districts at the Rajahmundry RTC Bus Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy emphasised the importance of improving passenger facilities and addressing workers’ issues. He assured that APSRTC would regain its glory and announced plans to expand electric bus services.

He criticised the previous government for merging RTC into the government without adequately addressing its needs. He also highlighted the challenges faced by the public due to heavy rains over the past eight days and accused the opposition YSRC party of failing to offer support during this time and criticizing the government unfairly.

MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and district collector P Prasanthi were present.