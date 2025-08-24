Live
- Science teacher poisons students after tiff with principal
- Rs 150 cr needed to resume urea production at RFCL
- Aid extended to kin of deceased TDP cadre
- “Humare Ram” Magnum opus set to enchant Hyderabad audiences
- Vigilance officials conduct inspections on fertilizer shops
- Freshers’ Day celebrated
- CEAT recruitment drive at PVKK Degree & PG College
- The Heartbeat of Bharat: A soulful tribute to India’s timeless culture
- Focus on sanitation in villages: Collector
- Adequate fertilizer stocks available for farmers: AO
RTIH spearheads youth innovation
Vijayawada: Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya stated that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) plays a pivotal role in sharpening the minds of young...
Vijayawada: Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya stated that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) plays a pivotal role in sharpening the minds of young innovators, encouraging them, and guiding them toward establishing new industries. She urged the RTIH team to work with renewed enthusiasm to make the Vijayawada Spoke a success. On Saturday, at the Collectorate, joint collector Ilakkiya presented appointment letters to G Krishnan as the CEO and D Raviteja as the Incubation Head for the RTIH Spoke office located in Enikepadu. She extended her best wishes to both new appointees. Ilakkiya explained that the Chief Minister had launched the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati and connected it to five “spokes” across the state, including Vijayawada, to transform the state into a hub for new innovations.
She advised the new CEO, Incubation Head, and staff to work with a team spirit, in line with the inspiration of RTIH, to ensure the organisation’s success. RTIH staff members were also present at the event.