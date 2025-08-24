RTIH spearheads youth innovation

Vijayawada: Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya stated that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) plays a pivotal role in sharpening the minds of young innovators, encouraging them, and guiding them toward establishing new industries. She urged the RTIH team to work with renewed enthusiasm to make the Vijayawada Spoke a success. On Saturday, at the Collectorate, joint collector Ilakkiya presented appointment letters to G Krishnan as the CEO and D Raviteja as the Incubation Head for the RTIH Spoke office located in Enikepadu. She extended her best wishes to both new appointees. Ilakkiya explained that the Chief Minister had launched the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati and connected it to five “spokes” across the state, including Vijayawada, to transform the state into a hub for new innovations.

She advised the new CEO, Incubation Head, and staff to work with a team spirit, in line with the inspiration of RTIH, to ensure the organisation’s success. RTIH staff members were also present at the event.