Rural DSP meets MLA Sunitha

Anantapur: MLA Paritala Sunitha advised newly appointed rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu to work without compromise in maintaining peace and security in Raptadu constituency. Sunitha told the DSP to ensure speedy justice to the victims, who come to police station.

Anantapur Rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu, after taking charge, paid a courtesy visit to Paritala Sunitha at her camp office here on Thursday. He discussed various problems in the area.