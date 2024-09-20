  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rural DSP meets MLA Sunitha

Rural DSP meets MLA Sunitha
x
Highlights

Anantapur: MLA Paritala Sunitha advised newly appointed rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu to work without compromise in maintaining peace and security in...

Anantapur: MLA Paritala Sunitha advised newly appointed rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu to work without compromise in maintaining peace and security in Raptadu constituency. Sunitha told the DSP to ensure speedy justice to the victims, who come to police station.

Anantapur Rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu, after taking charge, paid a courtesy visit to Paritala Sunitha at her camp office here on Thursday. He discussed various problems in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick