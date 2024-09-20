Live
- VMC gears up for Dasara festivities
- DC inspects mini tank bund for Bathukamma fete
- Former F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen inaugurates state-of-the-art karting track in Chennai
- Karimnagar engineer wins Indian Icon Award
- Saida takes charge as Prakasam DCC president
- Bandi fumes over ‘lazy’ Eklavya school staff
- WGL to be healthcare hub: Health Minister Narasimha
- Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne shine as Australia chase down 315 against England in first ODI
- Race for district Cong president post hots up
- ASHA donates Rs 1.5 cr to CMRF
Rural DSP meets MLA Sunitha
Anantapur: MLA Paritala Sunitha advised newly appointed rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu to work without compromise in maintaining peace and security in Raptadu constituency. Sunitha told the DSP to ensure speedy justice to the victims, who come to police station.
Anantapur Rural DSP T Venkateshwarlu, after taking charge, paid a courtesy visit to Paritala Sunitha at her camp office here on Thursday. He discussed various problems in the area.
