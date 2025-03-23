Rural employment initiatives will be strengthened: Pawan

Kurnool : The coalition government is committed to strengthening governance and advancing rural employment initiatives, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for panchayat raj and rural development Pawan Kalyan.

Addressing a public gathering at Pudicherla in the district on Saturday, the Deputy CM said that while the previous administration had weakened the panchayat raj system, the coalition government is now ensuring employment through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). “Our goal is to provide people with job opportunities and economic stability,” he stated.

He credited the experienced leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the successful execution of rural development programmes. “Rural progress means empowering farmers. Employment guarantee works should bring new hope into farmers’ lives, which is our government’s aim,” he added.

Announcing his upcoming two-day constituency visit to address local issues, Pawan Kalyan allocated Rs 50 lakh from his personal trust for the development of Konidela village. He laid the foundation stone for the construction of farm ponds under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS in Pudicherla of Orvakal mandal. The state aims to complete 1.55 lakh farm ponds, helping farmers conserve water and ensure better irrigation.

Speaking at the public meeting later, chaired by Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, Pawan Kalyan highlighted past government’s failures in implementing NREGS effectively. “Earlier, this scheme was turned into a political employment programme. We have now appointed competent officials to ensure transparency,” he said.

He praised Kurnool district’s progress in rural employment and infrastructure, noting that Rs 75 crore spent on constructing 117 km of CC roads, 98 per cent completion rate of road projects under NREGS, water conservation plans to store rainwater effectively, over Rs 9,597 crore spent on employment guarantee schemes.

He criticised the previous government for mismanaging beneficiary records, leading to irregularities. Under the current scheme, each acre of land is being developed with six cents allocated for a water body and two cents for an embankment. The first farm pond under this initiative was started in the land of farmer Suru Rajanna in Pudicherla village.

He said the government is committed to making Rayalaseema prosperous. Recognising the area’s water scarcity, Pawan Kalyan stated, “Just like in the era of Sri Krishnadevaraya, we want to see Rayalaseema flourish. Until major irrigation projects are completed, we are providing relief through farm pond construction.”

By May-end, the government plans to complete 1.55 lakh farm ponds, with an expected storage capacity of 1 tmc ft of water. This initiative will directly benefit farmers by ensuring year-round water availability.

The Deputy CM further said the coalition government conducted gram sabha meetings in all 13,326 village panchayats in a single day creating a world record by listing development priorities through these meetings.

The Deputy CM said within just eight months, the coalition government has constructed over 4,000 km of CC roads—matching the previous administration’s five-year achievement.

Pawan Kalyan received representations from various groups, including MPDO officers, panchayat secretaries, and engineering associations, assuring them that their concerns would be addressed. He also received a request from the Reddy community to name Kurnool Airport after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and promised to take it forward.

For the Panyam constituency, he assured timely execution of local development projects and immediate clearance of employment guarantee dues.