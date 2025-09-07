Rural youth term overseas nursing jobs ‘golden chance’

Undavalli: Youth who have secured nursing jobs in Germany through training provided by the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) are describing the opportunity a ‘golden one’ for rural youth. They said the intensive training in the German language helped them realise their dream of working as nurses abroad.

Icompleted my B.Sc. in Nursing from Sobhanadri Siddhartha Nursing College and worked as a nurse for a year at Pinnamaneni Hospital. I saw a newspaper ad about SEEDAP and the Skill Department offering free German language training and job opportunities, so I applied. I’m leaving for Germany on September 22 with a nursing job and a package of Rs 2.70 lakh per month. My father is a farmer, and I am the youngest of five sisters. People used to mock my parents, asking why they were educating girls. Now that I am going abroad, my father is incredibly proud. I never dreamt such an opportunity would come my way. I am very happy and want to thank Nara Lokesh and SEEDAP for this.

Lam Divya(Chinna Avutapalli, Krishna District)

It’s a joy to get an international job from a poor family

Withthe help of SEEDAP and IES, I learned the German language for about a year. My trainer, Srinidhi, was very supportive. I am leaving for Germany on the 22nd to work as a nurse. I’m very excited. It’s a great joy to come from a poor family and get an international job. My parents worked very hard to educate me, and I am going to Germany to give them a better life. It was very exciting to meet Minister Nara Lokesh. I am grateful to him and to SEEDAP for this opportunity. In the future, I want to be a guide for other poor students like me so they can get jobs abroad and fulfil their dreams. I will work hard to bring a good name to our country and state.

Debbe Sivaraju(Bogolu, Kurnool district)

My foreign dream fulfilled

Istudied B.Sc. in Nursing at LVTG College and worked as a nurse at Kurnool’s Vijaya Multispeciality Hospital. I received one year of free German language training under the supervision of SEEDAP and IES. I am leaving for Germany on September 22. This is a golden opportunity for me. My dream was to work as a nurse abroad, and this programme has helped me fulfill it. I am very happy to meet Minister Nara Lokesh. My father is also very proud. I hope they continue such training programs and provide opportunities for rural youth.

Kanike Lokesh(Kalluru, Kurnool district)