SAAP Chairman hails Naidu’s re-election to TDP’s top post

Sports Authority of AP, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, Tirupati, AP news

Tirupati: Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu expressed joy over the unanimous re-election of CM N Chandrababu Naidu as party national president, and hailed his continued leadership.

He praised Naidu’s efforts in strengthening the party and prioritising the welfare of its cadre.

“His leadership has been instrumental in steering the party towards success while ensuring the well-being of its members. Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy also congratulated Naidu on his re-election.

