Saap chairman lashes out at Jagan for his ‘destructive’ rule

Tirupati: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman A Ravi Naidu launched a scathing attack on former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of running the most ‘cruel and destructive; government in the history of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati on Thursday, he alleged that Jagan’s tenure was marred by widespread irregularities and corrupt practices in land, sand, mining, liquor, and even the medical sector.

“Jagan’s administration wreaked havoc on the state through blatant illegalities and oppression,” he said, adding that the former CM led the state into devastation by turning every sector into a profit-making venture for his aides.

Responding sharply to Jagan’s recent statement about launching a special app for YSRCP workers to register complaints, Naidu said, “Lakhs of families who suffered under Jagan’s misrule are ready to file complaints on that very app. Let me tell you — even your own relatives like your uncle’s daughter Sunitha, your sister, and your mother are likely to raise grievances against you on that platform.”

He accused Jagan of using the app as a political tool to intimidate government officials and manipulate the administrative system for his party’s benefit.

Naidu also criticised former Minister RK Roja, stating that her public remarks are a matter of shame for the society. TDP Tirupati city general secretary Mahesh Yadav and party leaders Kotte Hemant Royal, Ramagopi, Srinivas Yadav, among others were present.