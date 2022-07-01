SAFE to organise massive rally for women safety on July 15

Vijayawada (NTR District): 'Step Ahead for Equality' (SAFE) is organising 2K walk on July 15 with the slogan that 'It is the responsibility of society to protect women', announced Gullapalli Jyotsna, president of SAFE.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Jyotsna said that the walk is intended to make the point that it is the responsibility of society to provide protection to women, who are facing discrimination both at home and in society. She observed that the main reason for the atrocities against women is discrimination. Though women are competing with men and achieving greater heights but very few are reaching the top, she said.

'Women are targeted at every stage in life including honour killings and molestation and she was brainwashed to safeguard the family honour. Right from the age 6 to 60 years, the women are subjected to outrage their modesty,' Jyotsna said.

The SAFE president said that another thankless job the women are doing is the household chores. She has to handle household chores and bringing up children, still the women have no say in the decision-making, she pointed out.

The one and only solution to the problem women is facing is that they should be treated as social problems and women's rights should be recognised as human rights, she demanded. The children should be taught about equality and also they should be taught that the girls are not inferior to boys, she noted. Jyotsna said that there should be massive propaganda about the enactments like POCSO Act, Nirbhaya Act and others and consequences of attacking the girls.

Earlier, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor KB Chandrasekhar unveiled the logo of SAFE. AP Bar Council member Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, former principal of Siddhartha Mahila College T Vijayalakshmi, Siddhartha Mahila College principals S Kalpana, S Padmaja and Namona Musavi also spoke.

Gullapalli Jyotsna has been elected as the president of SAFE, G Vani as secretary and Ch Chamundeswari as treasurer. An executive committee with T Vijayalakshmi, Dr A Niraja, Ch Radha Kumari, K Satyavati, A Ratna Lakshmi and Yalamanchili Anjani was formed. A standing committee with the principals of all colleges, a steering committee with the representatives of all people's organizations, a resource committee and an advisory committee with prominent persons were also formed.