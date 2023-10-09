Sainik School celebrates ‘Air Force Day’

Vizianagaram: In a grand tribute to the guardians of the skies, Sainik School Korukonda celebrated the 91st Air Force Day with fervour here on Sunday.

Air Force Day is celebrated annually on October 8th commemorating the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932.

This year’s celebration at Sainik School Korukonda not only paid homage to the force’s glorious history but also provided an invaluable opportunity for the young cadets to draw inspiration from the heroes who safeguard nation’s skies and join NDA.

Cadets H S Kashyap, B Raghu Ram, P Abhishek, Dev Singh, and Satyam Kumar addressed the gathering.

Principal Group Captain SS Shastri addressed the cadets elucidating the moto “Touch the Sky with glory” as a combination of Teamwork and Preparedness which the cadets should emulate in their school life. Staff, students and others attended the programme.