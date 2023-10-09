Live
- PL Sector Report: Metals & Mining - Jul-Sep’23 Earnings Preview – Strong quarter due to lower RM & weak base
- Union Tourism and Culture Minister flags off the extension of four train services
- Upward trend of sovereign debts
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th October 2023
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Oct
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on October 9, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on October 9 2023
- Only a pervert will do politics on breakfast scheme: Sravan Kumar
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life
- Hyderabad: Special teams to monitor poll expenses in city seats
Just In
Sainik School celebrates ‘Air Force Day’
In a grand tribute to the guardians of the skies, Sainik School Korukonda celebrated the 91st Air Force Day with fervour here on Sunday.
Vizianagaram: In a grand tribute to the guardians of the skies, Sainik School Korukonda celebrated the 91st Air Force Day with fervour here on Sunday.
Air Force Day is celebrated annually on October 8th commemorating the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932.
This year’s celebration at Sainik School Korukonda not only paid homage to the force’s glorious history but also provided an invaluable opportunity for the young cadets to draw inspiration from the heroes who safeguard nation’s skies and join NDA.
Cadets H S Kashyap, B Raghu Ram, P Abhishek, Dev Singh, and Satyam Kumar addressed the gathering.
Principal Group Captain SS Shastri addressed the cadets elucidating the moto “Touch the Sky with glory” as a combination of Teamwork and Preparedness which the cadets should emulate in their school life. Staff, students and others attended the programme.