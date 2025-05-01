Sainik School Korukonda emerge overall champs

Korukonda: Sainik School Korukonda emerged as the Overall Champions, and Cadet Liya Devi from the school received the Golden Boot Award among Sub-Junior Girls in the India Sainik Schools Intra-Group ‘F’ Football Tournament held here. During the closing ceremony, Principal Group Captain SS Shastri presented trophies, medals, and certificates to the winners.

He was joined by Vice Principal Wing Commander Kiran V, Administrative Officer Squadron Leader Athul John Thomas, Senior Master N Ramakrishna, and Sports In-Charge Mulla Rafik.

The Principal praised the collective efforts of all stakeholders, including staff, coaches, APTCs, medical teams, referees, and ground personnel, whose unwavering support ensured the smooth execution of the tournament.

The final results are as follows: - Junior Girls Champions: Sainik School Sambalpur (Odisha) - Junior Boys Champions: Sainik School Bhubaneswar (Odisha)