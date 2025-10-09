Sainik School Korukonda makes AP proud in recent UPSC NDA/INA exam

Vizianagaram: In a significant achievement attained in the recent UPSC National Defence Academy/ Indian Naval Academy (NDA/INA) written examination, a total of 54 cadets from Sainik School Korukonda successfully cleared the rigorous test. Of the 71 cadets, 40 of class 12th (56.33 per cent) from the current batch have been qualified and topped among all Sainik Schools of the country, making Andhra Pradesh proud, according to a statement released by the institution on Wednesday.

An additional 14 cadets from the previous batch also cleared the examination, bringing the total number of successful candidates to 54 from the institution. This year's result is a monumental leap from the previous year wherein 19 cadets had qualified. Principal Group Captain SS Shastri congratulated all the successful cadets. He lauded their dedication and hard work, appreciating that the achievement is a testament to their commitment and the quality of training they received.