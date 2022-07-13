  • Menu
Saivishnu Villas Chaturvatika wins national award

Directors of Ravishankar Groups receiving nationwide award for Saivishnu Villas Chaturvatika, at a programme in Hyderabad
Ravishankar Groups chairman Kandi Ravishankar announced that their gated community, Saivishnu Villas Charturvatika, which is under construction at Chadalawada in Prakasam district, has won the ‘Most promising Villa project of the year- 2022’ from Business Mint Market Research company.

Ongole (Prakasam District): Ravishankar Groups chairman Kandi Ravishankar announced that their gated community, Saivishnu Villas Charturvatika, which is under construction at Chadalawada in Prakasam district, has won the 'Most promising Villa project of the year- 2022' from Business Mint Market Research company.

Ravishankar said that as part of the 33rd nationwide award presentation ceremony held at Mercedes Benz Silver Star Showroom in Hyderabad and Telangana police DIG Ramesh, former RTI Commissioner Varre Venkateswarlu and Business Mint founder Vijaykanth Korrapati presented the award to Ravishankar Groups directors Kandi Sainath, Kandi Vishnumohan, Kandi Vijaya Sai and Kandi Sneha. He said that the customers and well-wishers appreciated the directors and staff of the Ravishankar Groups, he added.

