Rachakonda Commissioner Emphasizes Health and Education at Uniform Diet Launch

Abdullapurmet: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the nutritional and educational welfare of students, Rachakonda Commissioner Sri Sudheer Babu IPS served as the chief guest at the launch of a uniform diet program at the Mahatma Jyothibapule Socially Integrated Boys' Home School in Batasingaram. The event, which included the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the release of a Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) handbook, marks a pivotal step in the Telangana government's commitment to the health and future of its students.

Commissioner Sudheer Babu announced that, after eight years, the government has increased the diet charges for students from weaker sections by 40 percent and cosmetic charges by a staggering 200 percent. He emphasized the importance of good nutrition in fostering strength and resilience among students. "Just as a seed grows strong through adversity, you too must rise to great heights by overcoming challenges," he advised the students.

The government is dedicated to providing comprehensive nutritional support that includes morning breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with the objective of ensuring that students lead healthy lives as they pursue their education. Sudheer Babu encouraged the attendees to take advantage of the improved food offerings, inferring that proper nutrition is foundational for aspiring to fulfill their dreams of becoming doctors, IAS officers, or IPS officers.

He called on students to attend school every day, highlighting the significant facilities being made available in government schools that match those of private institutions. "You should aim for excellence, achieve a perfect 10/10 GPA in your 10th-grade exams, and actively participate in the special evening classes organized for you," he stated.

Moreover, he urged parents to recognize the value of education and ensure that their children are enrolled in schools, making full use of the government programs designed for academic advancement. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to fostering holistic educational growth and improved health for the youth of Telangana.







































