Sajjala doubts Naidu’s medical reports

Vijayawada: YSRCP general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed surprise over AIG Hospital medical report stating that TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu needs 24/7 ambulance facility.

Alleging that the TDP has been blowing up the health condition of Chandrababu Naidu, he said that while the court granted bail for his treatment, the doctors supporting TDP were creating hype by suggesting cardiac problems and even cancer for him. He accused the medical experts of acting like ‘political doctors’.

Interacting with media at party central office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the YSRCP leader alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, who he claimed is an expert in managing systems, seems to have managed the doctors.

He said that he has been misusing the bail granted by court by creating false reports on his health conditions.

Referring to TDP-Jana Sena Party mini manifesto, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the manifesto indicates that both the parties are not in a position to understand the meaning of manifesto. He said that there was no seriousness in the document.

On Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, he said that the party entered into a pact with BJP in neighbouring Telangana state and in AP, Pawan is maintaining an alliance with TDP.

Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu was playing sympathy game citing his health.