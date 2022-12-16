Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy clarifies on early elections in AP, says there is no such thing

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the CM will review the Gadapa Gadapaku program once every two and a half months. He said that the program 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Government will benefit the government and the MLAs. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said that if the schemes do not reach the people, the ambition will not be fulfilled. He said that the CM reviewed the program seriously as it was an important one.

He said that CM Jagan has ordered all the MLAs to visit every house and opined that if the performance of MLAs is good, it will be reflected in the surveys. He said that CM Jagan is following the survey as a scientific method and has planned to win 175 to 175 seats in the next election. Sajjala stated that the CM has ordered how micro level planning should be.

Stating that there is no chance of early elections in the state, Sajjala said that there is no discussion on it and clarified that CM Jagan's wish is to win back all the present MLAs. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy explained that CM Jagan has made it clear that no one should miss the given opportunity.