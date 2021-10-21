Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy holds TDP chief responsible for 'public anger'

Tadepalli: Terming TDP leaders' criticism and remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'derogatory', government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the outrage of the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram's foul words were a deliberate attempt by Chandrababu and clarified that there will be a reaction from any person who admires the Chief Minister. If Pattabhi doesn't use such filthy language then there won't be such reaction from the people.

Stating that the language of the TDP leaders has been deteriorating day by day, he said that they have crossed the line and lost the eligibility to continue as a political party.

He stated that Pattabhi spoke to the media in a fully conscious state as an official spokesperson of the TDP, which indeed was conducted under the direction of Chandrababu, including all those unparliamentary words and abusive language that was used. He termed it as a premeditated, cold-blooded plan of action.

The YSRCP leader questioned whether the spirit of democracy is meant to use abusive language and would the opposition leaders accept to be addressed in the same language.

In fact, both Chandrababu and his son Lokesh deliberately speak ill of the Chief Minister and all the while YSRCP leaders have remained calm. He said that the opposition is unable to digest the good governance and is trying to confuse, mislead and create a wrong impression to the public by spinning lies as stories.

Recalling the past actions of the TDP, he said that MLA R K Roja and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy were harassed during the TDP rule and unlike the previous government, the YSRCP leaders are not on such a path. The summons was issued to Nakka Anand Babu within the purview of police authority.

However, the opposition had created a scene around the issue. He said that similar reactions can be expected in future if the same scenario gets repeated.

He said that Chandrababu should apologise like a dignified person before taking up deeksha or at least issue clarification that there is nothing wrong with the abusive remarks made. He demanded the leaders of the other parties to respond over the issue and express their take on it.