Sale of Visakhapatnam steel plant lands is govt's conspiracy, alleges Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, the opposition leader in the Legislative Council, alleged that it was a government's ploy to sell the land of the Visakhapatnam steel plant through the centre. He was incensed that Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to the Prime Minister as part of the first issue of the secret agenda of tying the steel plant lands to his benefactors.

He alleged that the chief minister YS Jagan‌ and Vijayasai Reddy are the masterminds of the sale conspiracy while Aurobindo and Hetero are just a mere spectators. Yanamala further added that the lands of Kakinada SEZ and Bay Park have already been taken over and opined that chief minister's words over POSCO are the proof that Visakapatnam steel plant will be acquired by POSCO.

He said that the land, which is worth Rs 3 crore per acre, should be used for the benefit of the people of local areas. Yanamala, in a statement found fault with the chief minister for ignoring the trade unions while they asked him to join the movement.