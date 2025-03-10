Live
- PG dental students in State forced to cough up fee hike
- CAIT & ADSEI organise Direct Selling Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2025
- Massive Rs 11,600 cr push for YII Schools across State
- Expedite works under Indiramma Housing scheme: Min to officials
- Toxic gases emission fuels angry protest by Bachupally residents
- Samsung One UI 7 Update: Release Timeline, Features, and Supported Devices
- The voice of Annamacharya Keerthanas falls silent
- TDP MP offers incentives for 3rd child
- TDP candidates for MLC polls declared
- ‘Safe food, good health possible only when modernity is added to organic farming’
Just In
Salim G Purushothaman assumes charge as Director (Operations), RINL
He started his career as a management trainee (Technical), SAIL, Bokaro in the year 1988
Visakhapatnam: Salim G Purushothaman assumed charge as Director (Operations) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Sunday.
A Mechanical Engineer by qualification, Dr Salim G Purushothaman also obtained doctorate from Lincoln University College, Malaysia last year.
He started his career as a management trainee (Technical), SAIL, Bokaro in the year 1988 and worked in the area of thermal power plant till 1996 when he joined RINL.
In RINL, he made significant contributions in the area of import substitution of high value Russian spares of boilers and turbines. Dr Salim was a member of the core team of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation, Japan plant under Indo-Japanese collaboration. He received the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Award by the RINL management for his outstanding performance on the official front.
As a certified Bureau of Energy Efficiency energy manager, he worked hard in obtaining ISO 50001 certification for RINL.
Later, Dr Salim joined Braithwaite & Company Limited (BCL) as director (Production) in the year 2018. During his tenure in the company, Dr. Salim G Purushothaman was instrumental in achieving the overall growth of BCL through major updation and implementation of automation initiatives as well as diversification into many new verticals. His tenure at BCL has seen a rise in productivity of more than 200 percent.