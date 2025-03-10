Salim G Purushothaman assumes charge as Director (Operations), RINL

Visakhapatnam: Salim G Purushothaman assumed charge as Director (Operations) of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Sunday.

A Mechanical Engineer by qualification, Dr Salim G Purushothaman also obtained doctorate from Lincoln University College, Malaysia last year.

He started his career as a management trainee (Technical), SAIL, Bokaro in the year 1988 and worked in the area of thermal power plant till 1996 when he joined RINL.

In RINL, he made significant contributions in the area of import substitution of high value Russian spares of boilers and turbines. Dr Salim was a member of the core team of New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation, Japan plant under Indo-Japanese collaboration. He received the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Award by the RINL management for his outstanding performance on the official front.

As a certified Bureau of Energy Efficiency energy manager, he worked hard in obtaining ISO 50001 certification for RINL.

Later, Dr Salim joined Braithwaite & Company Limited (BCL) as director (Production) in the year 2018. During his tenure in the company, Dr. Salim G Purushothaman was instrumental in achieving the overall growth of BCL through major updation and implementation of automation initiatives as well as diversification into many new verticals. His tenure at BCL has seen a rise in productivity of more than 200 percent.