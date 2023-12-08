Samajika Sadhikara Yatra: Amma Vodi reduced burden on parents says Labour minister

Madakasira (Sri Satyasai dist): The YSRCP government lessened burden on common man by introducing Amma Vodi scheme towards education of their children, said labour minister Gummanur Jayaram on Thursday.

Addressing SamajikaSadhikara Yatra here, he under the transformative leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Amma Vodi scheme has remarkably alleviated the educational burden on the underprivileged. “Our children now attend school with pride, thanks to the provision of uniforms, shoes, ties, and bags,” he said. The minister further said that CM Jagan’s commitment to empowering women is evident through enhanced support in welfare schemes, fostering financial self-reliance.

Jayaram said that Jagan demonstrated ‘unprecedented dedication’ to uplift the downtrodden and the poor, earning admiration as an advocate for inclusivity. Regardless of caste, religion, region, or party affiliation, Jagananna’s rule has ushered in inclusive schemes benefiting all deserving citizens.

Madakasira MLA Tippe Swamy said back then former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy showed immense affection towards Madakasira, demonstrating a strong commitment to the development of this backward constituency. His determination to address water scarcity, regardless of the associated costs, exemplifies an unwavering dedication.

He said following in YSR’s footsteps, CM Jagan has continued this legacy, extending special focus to foster the development of Madakasira constituency.

Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh said the Chief Minister through groundbreaking educational reforms, has paved the way for a bright future for our underprivileged children. “His visionary changes have created golden opportunities for the advancement of the underprivileged sections, ensuring a promising tomorrow for the marginalised sections in our society,” he said.