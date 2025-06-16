Rajamahendravaram: Senior advocate of the Supreme Court P Sridhar shared profound insights on the theme ‘Dharma – Constitution – Challenges’. The event brought together intellectuals to explore India’s ethical and constitutional foundations. In a compelling address at the ‘Samalochana’ thinkers meet, held at Cherukuri Veeraju Kalyana Mandapam in Rajamahendravaram, Sridhar reflected on the deep spiritual meaning of Dharma and Satya, asking whether the two are synonymous or distinct.

Drawing from personal experience, he recalled how the death of his father in 2011 led him into the world of Ithihasas like the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Guided by mentors such as Justice Narasimha and the legendary advocate K Parasaran, he discovered how ancient scriptures remain relevant to constitutional and ethical discourse.

He highlighted the teachings of Bheeshma from the Mahabharata and noted that Dharma involves non-violence, truth, charity, and control over anger. He questioned society’s tendency to accept the words of the powerful as Dharma, sidelining the voices of the righteous but powerless.

Through the story of Prahlada and Virochana, he illustrated the inescapable duty of responsibility in any profession. He argued that Dharma requires action in thought (manasa), word (vachasa), and deed (karmena).

Sridhar explored the distinction between Dharma and Satya, quoting Bheeshma’s 11 attributes of truth like impartiality, compassion, and dignity, and asserted “Satya is that which furthers Dharma.”

He mentioned an episode from Karna Parva, where Krishna equates Para Ninda (criticizing others) with murder and Atma Stuti (self-praise) with suicide, offering a powerful reflection on ethical speech and inner discipline. In today’s society, while many people actively speak about their rights, there is a growing need to pay greater attention to responsibilities, said renowned advocate Chintapenta Prabhakar. He attended this gathering as the chief guest. He said that parents must instil a sense of social responsibility and patriotism in their children from an early age. “It is not enough to merely educate children academically. They must also be taught to become responsible citizens who contribute to the betterment of society,” he remarked.

Stressing the significance of Dharma, Prabhakar stated that every Indian must understand and uphold it. He added, “Our ancient texts place great importance on Dharma. These principles are timeless and relevant even in modern life. It is our responsibility to pass this wisdom on to the next generation.”

Samalochana Rajamahendravaram chapter president Matta Reddy and secretary Sanat Kumar Janapati also spoke at this meeting.