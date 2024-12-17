Samvidhan Support’ campaigns for ‘One Nation One Election

Anantapur: ‘Samvidhaan Support’, a platform campaigning for ‘One Nation - One Election’ movement, a youth is leading apolitical campaign aimed at advocating for simultaneous elections to both Union and State governments in India. The movement, spearheaded by leaders like Bisathi Bharath, Madhish Parikh, Rohit Kumar, Simardeep Syal, Rishabh, Sanjay Biradar, Shiva, Abhas Kumar and others, is driven by a team of 100 young leaders representing various States across India. The campaign involves collecting suggestions, advice, and signatures from citizens in support of or against the proposal.

The team has actively engaged with more than 200 MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Among them, 160 MPs have expressed support for the One Nation One Election concept, offering various suggestions for improvement and necessary constitutional reforms. Notably, 50 MPs from Opposition parties also extended their support with effective policy measures.

‘Samvidhaan’ pointing out advantages felt that simultaneous elections would reduce voter fatigue, making the voting process more efficient and ensuring higher turnout. Frequent elections create uncertainty, whereas synchronized elections would stabilize policy-making, enhancing governance and economic stability.

Aligning electoral cycles would foster business confidence, preventing disruptions in production and supply chains.

This initiative would reduce financial and administrative burdens on the government by avoiding duplicate election processes. With synchronized elections, governments would have more time for governance and public service delivery.

While the concept of One Nation One Election presents several potential benefits, including improved governance, economic stability, and reduced election-related conflicts, it also faces significant challenges, particularly related to regional party dynamics and the constitutional changes required.