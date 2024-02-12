  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sanatana Dharma should be spread universally

Sanatana Dharma should be spread universally
x
Highlights

Kurnool: BJP State working committee member Nagaruru Raghavendra preached that Sanatana Dharma should be spread universally and Hinduism should be...

Kurnool: BJP State working committee member Nagaruru Raghavendra preached that Sanatana Dharma should be spread universally and Hinduism should be preserved. He further noted that self-confidence should be developed in Hindu society and everyone should understand the policy of Swayamsevak Sangh.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Sangh Parivar at Narasimha Reddy Nagar here on Sunday, Raghavendra said that Swayamsevak Sangam is working selflessly as an organisation of volunteers, whose sole function is Samaj Seva.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X