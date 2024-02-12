Kurnool: BJP State working committee member Nagaruru Raghavendra preached that Sanatana Dharma should be spread universally and Hinduism should be preserved. He further noted that self-confidence should be developed in Hindu society and everyone should understand the policy of Swayamsevak Sangh.

Speaking at a meeting organised by Sangh Parivar at Narasimha Reddy Nagar here on Sunday, Raghavendra said that Swayamsevak Sangam is working selflessly as an organisation of volunteers, whose sole function is Samaj Seva.