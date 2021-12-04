Sanction liberal loans to flood-hit people

Kadapa: District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju has directed the bankers to act under humanitarian grounds in lending loans to weaker sections in the district.

Addressing the District Level Review Committee(DLRC) of bankers here on Friday, he said that district has recorded Rs 7,783.98 crore income against Rs 14,870 crores (52.35%) up to September 30 this year in the total District Credit Plan(DPC).

Expressing displeasure over lending of loans in a dull note, he said if bankers delay in lending loans, it will lead to unrest among the beneficiaries. He urged the bankers to initiate immediate steps for restoration activities in Rajampet mandal in the interest of providing livelihood to people as they lost everything during flash floods.

He directed the bankers to visit flood-affected villages and issue new passbooks to accountholders and not to mount pressure on them for repayment of old loans.

Lead Bank Chief Manager Durga Prasad, NABARD DDM Vijay Vihari, MEPMA PD Murali Manohar, DRDA PD Rama Mohan, District Industries GM Chand Basha, Agriculture JD M Murali Krishna and others were present.