Sand-laden lorries cause traffic jams on Dusi - Kotha Road

Srikakulam: Heavy load sand-laden lorries are posing threat to road traffic from Dusi and Muddadapeta in Amadalavalasa mandal to Kotha Road junction on National Highway (NH-16).

Sand is being excavated with earthmovers and stored at nearest locations with tractors and in turn the sand is being shifted to Visakhapatnam. The entire process is going on illegally by violating all rules and regulations regarding sand mining, road safety norms and environmental regulations etc.

Sand from Dusi ramp in Nagavali river is being excavated and shifted by some of the village level functionaries of ruling coalition.

Although the residents of Dusi and its surrounding villages are opposing the illegal sand mining and shifting, but local functionaries are dominating the residents by threatening with dire consequences with alleged connivance from the officials of the police, revenue, vigilance, mines and geology departments. There have been allegations that the officials concerned are turning a blind eye to these activities due to the involvement of political leaders in illegal sand mining and transport.

Due to indiscriminate movement of heavy load sand lorries round-the-clock, roads have been damaged from Muddadapeta, Dusi to Kotha Road junction.

Near the Kotha Road junction, three canals are flowing across the road where new bridges are required to be built as the existing ones have been damaged.

In addition to it, lorries carrying heavy load of sand are affecting road bridges here and often causing traffic jams. These lorries tilt towards one side regularly causing traffic blockade. Traffic police face a challenging task in clearing the traffic every day.