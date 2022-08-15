Sand prices fixed in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: State government announced sand prices in Assembly constituency wise in the district. The price list was released by the district level sand committee on Sunday. According to the price list, sand load for per one tonne price in Itchapuram Assembly constituency is Rs 930, in Palasa Rs 920, Tekkali Rs 810, Pathapatnam Rs 745, Srikakulam Rs 780, Amadalavalasa Rs 600, Etcherla Rs 650 and in Narasannapeta Rs 530. The prices will be prevailed across the district till next Sunday.

The district level sand committee appealed to people to register complaint by calling on No 6309990908 if any one charges more price than the fixed or any one excavated, stored, shifted sand illegally.

Sand is being excavated and shifted through bullock carts round the clock from Tamminaidupeta, Dusi, Nellimetta, Singuru, Ponnada, Narayanapuram ramps in Nagavali river and Parlam, Madapam, Purusottamapuram, Pothayyavalasa, Chevvakulapeta and other ramps in Vamsadhara river across the district. Due to illegal shifting of sand through bullock carts government is losing its revenue through sand sales. Revenue, police, mines and geology, special enforcement bureau (SEB) officials are well aware about the illegal shifting of sand but unable to check it in the wake of alleged pressures from the ruling party leaders.