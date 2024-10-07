Sand supply position will improve from Oct 16: Collector

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi informed that the availability of sand in the district will improve and become accessible to everyone starting October 16.

She emphasised that all users who apply online will be able to obtain sand, with supplies conducted transparently according to government guidelines.

Speaking to media at the Collector’s camp office, collector addressed the ongoing sand scarcity. She said that sand extraction has commenced at nine designated points in the district through the Boatman’s Society.

Additionally, 34,000 metric tons of sand is currently available at the Pendyala and Pandalaparru ramps. Based on demand, sand is being supplied to three to four neighbouring districts daily. For the upcoming week, 65,000 metric tons of sand will be available starting Monday. Officials reported that an average of 13,000 to 15,000 metric tons of sand will be available each day for online applicants. They clarified that no revenue is being deposited into government accounts through this process, with customers only responsible for excavation and administrative costs.

The transportation cost of sand has been reduced from Rs 420 to Rs 345. The introduction of open stockyard points is expected to further lower sand prices. To expand distribution points, a tender process will be initiated.

Currently, 48 boatsman societies have been authorised for sand supply, with additional licenses to be granted soon based on eligibility. The district will launch 17 open stock points from October 16, and supplies are assured within 24 to 48 hours. Geo-tagging has been implemented for all vehicles involved in sand supply.

So far, penalties totalling Rs 24 lakh have been collected for illegal sand activities in the district. To ensure sand availability for emergency work, measures are being taken under the Collector’s supervision, with ten staff members appointed for monitoring. In total, the district has received 144 bulk orders for sand, with 38 orders resulting in the supply of 9,347 metric tons.

Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, Additional SP AV Subbaraju, and Mines Assistant Director D Phani Bhushan Reddy participated in the meeting.