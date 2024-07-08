Sand to be available in Tekkali, Anuguru in srikakulam dist

Srikakulam: Free sand will be available to customers from Monday in the district, said district level sand committee (DLSC) here on Sunday in a press release.

According to guidelines issued by the government, sand is available at the Tekkali mandal headquarters and at Anguru village in Kotturu mandal. Price for tonne has been fixed at Rs 340 and sand transport is allowed only through the tractors and six-tyre lorries.

Cost of the sand is payable only through online mode at the sand storage point by scanning QR code and no cash payment is allowed.

Customers have to arrange vehicles on their own to shift the sand and transactions are allowed only between 6 am to 6 pm every day.

If anyone has any grievances on the sand related issues, they can dial toll-free number: 18004256012, land line number: 08942293229, WhatsApp number: 9701691657, e-mail: Dmgosklmsandcomplaints@myyahoo.com.