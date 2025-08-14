Sankar Foundation to hold competitions for students

Visakhapatnam: To enhance awareness about eye health and avoid preventable blindness, Sankar Foundation is organising competitions for school and college students. Marking the Founder’s Day scheduled on September 2, the foundation is inviting students to participate in various competitions.

From August 19 to 26, the eye hospital at Naiduthota is organising contests. Opto fare on August 19, singing competition on August 20, sloka recitation on August 21, glass painting on August 22, imaginary storytelling on August 23, role play on August 24, drawing competition on August 25, elocution on August 26. These competitions will be organised for school students.

Meanwhile, three competitions will be conducted for college students. They include singing on Aug 20th, glass painting on Aug 22nd and elocution on 26th Aug. Prizes will be presented to winners on 1st September, at the same premises. v Registration for the contests is free. Candidates should enrol for them by August 18. Further details can be accessed by contacting 9963582130 or 9121005933 or through mail id: [email protected] from 10 am to 4 pm.