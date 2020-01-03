Sankranthi Holidays: Banks remain closed on January 14 in Andhra Pradesh

It's quite natural for every one of us irrespective of the profession to looks for Holidays once we step into New Year. Holidays are something to cheer-up as we can plan a getaway or relax at homes. As the New year arrives, every organisation government and private sectors come up with Holidays list. In the same way, the Banking sector headed by Reserve Bank Of India has declared holidays based on the states and territories.

Besides Sunday, banks remain closed on all second and fourth Saturdays of the month. While coming to the first month of the year January which marks the festival of Makar Sankranthi, the banks remain closed on January 14 in two Telugu states and another holiday is scheduled on January 26 on the occasion of Republic day.

The government offices in Andhra Pradesh will have holidays on January 14 and 15 as public holidays while on January 16 the employees have the flexibility to avail optional holiday.