Sankranti festive spirit marks Praja Darbar

Tirupati: Minister for IT & Human Resources Nara Lokesh held the Praja Darbar, the 81st in the series at his residence in Naravaripalle village of Chandragiri mandal on Wednesday, where people from nearby areas gathered in large numbers to present their grievances.

As it was the Bhogi festival, many people and TDP workers also came to meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh. Lokesh greeted everyone warmly and conveyed Sankranti festival wishes to the visitors. He patiently received petitions from the people and party workers on various issues.

Patti Siva Kumar from Basinikonda village in Madanapalle mandal of Annamayya district complained that 1.83 acres of ancestral land belonging to his family had been illegally taken over and requested a detailed inquiry and justice. Representatives of the “Tirumala Angapradakshinam Devotees Group” appealed for the issue of offline tokens for Angapradakshinam at Tirumala and sought the cancellation of the existing online system. B Srinivasulu from Kachharavedu village in Nindra mandal of Chittoor district requested house sites for Dalits and the construction of a proper drainage system in the village.

Representatives of the Sri Venkateswara ST Yerukala Association said that around 150 ST Yerukala families in Tirupati and nearby areas survive on small businesses and urged the government to allot house sites for them in one location.Employees working as data entry operators and officers in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams under the society system requested medical facilities and Srivari darshan on par with other employees. Representatives of the AP Economics and Statistics Contract Supervisors Association sought re-employment for 160 contract and part-time supervisors removed during the previous YSRCP government. K Parvathi from Balijapalli village in Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district requested online registration and legal rights for her two acres of ancestral land.