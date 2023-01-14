Sankranti festivities begin with pomp in Telugu States

Hyderabad: Sankranti, a harvest festival began in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The celebrations was marked by colorful festivities and traditional rituals. The festival, which is also known as Makar Sankranti, is celebrated every year to mark the beginning of the new solar year.

The State government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also organized various cultural programmes and events to mark the occasion. Many temples in the state have also been decorated with lights and flowers to celebrate the festival.

In conclusion, Sankranti, the harvest festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is a major cultural event marked by traditional activities, kite festival, delicacies, and social gatherings. The festival is a time for people to come together and celebrate the end of the harvest season and the beginning of a new solar year.