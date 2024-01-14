  • Menu
Sankranti Rangoli competitions held in Visakhapatnam west constituency

Ward 62 Corporator Balla Lakshmana Rao, along with Ward President Ganesh and their committee, organized the Anand Anna Sankranthi Rangavallikal competition in Durga Nagar on Saturday morning. The event was graced by the presence of YSRCP Visakha West Constituency Coordinator Mr. Adari Anand Kumar and Elamanchili Municipal Chairman, Visakha Diary Director Mrs. Pilla Rama Kumari, who participated in the awarding ceremony and presented prizes to the winners.



Mrs. Pilla Rama Kumari mentioned that the purpose of this program was to provide some relief to housewives who bear the constant responsibilities of their families, as well as college-going students. She expressed her delight in seeing women enthusiastically participating in the muggula competitions.

Furthermore, Mr. Adari Anand Kumar emphasized that when women are active and healthy, it positively impacts their families and society as a whole. The event witnessed the participation of numerous ward presidents, in-charges, mandal party presidents, secretariat conveners, RPs, householders, party senior leaders, workers, and women.

