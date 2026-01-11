‘Sankranti Sambaraalu’ sports competitions posters released

Anantapur: In-charge district Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma on Saturday released posters for district-level sports competitions ‘Sankranti Sambaraalu-Traditional Celebrations with Sports’, to be organised under the aegis of the State Sports Authority.

The in-charge Collector said the competitions are being conducted to promote sports culture while preserving traditional games during Sankranti festival. He noted that such competitions would help inculcate physical fitness, discipline and a spirit of coordination among the youth.

The competitions are scheduled to be held on January 12 from 8 am at PTC Grounds.

The events include traditional games such as rope walking (women), tokkudu billa (women), karrasamu (men), bullock-cart plank race (men), tug of war (men and women) and kite flying (men).

Shiv Narayan appealed to sportspersons across the district to participate in large numbers by following the guidelines mentioned in the notification and make the event a success. For further details, participants were asked to contact 08554-315632. District Sports Development Officer SM Manjula, District Information and Public Relations Officer Balakondaiah, officials of Sports Authority and others were present.